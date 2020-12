JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An out of control brush fire threatened a home in the 3300 block of Nemaha Road in Jefferson County.

Keith Jeffers with Emergency Management in Jefferson County said the fire was extinguished before it could reach the home.

Several mutual aid fire departments responded to the area.

There were no injuries.

Jeffers spoke with KSNT and reminded residents to watch fires very carefully.