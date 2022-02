TOPEKA (KSNT) – A mobile home fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 “collapsed” the structure Friday morning, according to Topeka Fire Department Public Information Officer Alan Stahl.

Stahl called the fire “pretty extensive.”

A fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 destroyed a mobile home Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Anna Christianson)

A fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 destroyed a mobile home Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Anna Christianson)

A fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 destroyed a mobile home Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Anna Christianson)

A fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 destroyed a mobile home Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Anna Christianson)

A fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 destroyed a mobile home Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Anna Christianson)

A fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 destroyed a mobile home Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Anna Christianson)

A fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 destroyed a mobile home Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Anna Christianson)

A fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 destroyed a mobile home Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Anna Christianson)

A fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 destroyed a mobile home Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Anna Christianson)

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.