WICHITA (KSNT) - President Donald Trump's former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo cleared the air Wednesday in an exclusive interview with KSNT News on if he intended to run for president. It took four words: "No, not at all."

Widespread speculation came from "Champion American Values," a new political action committee backing Pompeo, bearing his slogan and armed with $157,400. Pompeo, a well-known Kansan in town for a Kansans for Life meeting, confirmed to KSNT News the CAV PAC's tie to him, but said its purpose was for electing people besides himself.