KEATS (KSNT) – A barn fire did an estimated $75,000 worth of damage Wednesday morning in Riley County.

(Photos courtesy of Riley County Fire District #1)

According to Riley County Fire District #1, firefighters responding to a structure fire in the Keats area at approximately 5:45 a.m. discovered a barn fully engulfed. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes with 15 volunteer firefighters on five apparatus.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters do not suspect arson.

(Photos courtesy of Riley County Fire District #1)

No large livestock was lost, but Riley County did report several chickens, ducks and geese died in the fire.

“Thankfully, the winds were calm this morning and fire danger was low. When we arrived, the barn was already destroyed and our focus was on putting out hot spots and keeping flare-ups from spreading to neighboring fields and structures. It’s a difficult loss for the owner, but on a different day, this situation could have been much worse,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Martens.

Also on scene were personnel from Riley County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) and Riley County Police Department (RCPD).