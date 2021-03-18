Fire investigators arrest woman for 3 arsons in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators have arrested a woman for setting three fires in Topeka, the Topeka Fire Department said Thursday.

Jenny Lynn, 43, of Topeka, faces charges of arson and interference. Fire investigators said she set fires three separate times at two locations:

Fires were set twice at 1645 SW 37th Terr. The first time was at 7:30 a.m. in a common hallway. Damages were estimated at $250. The second time was at 12:32 p.m. in the third floor’s common hallway. Damages cost another $250.

A fire was set once at 11:35 a.m. at 3802 S. Topeka Blvd. on the outside of the building. Damages were estimated at $500 to the structure and $500 to its contents.

Authorities have booked Lynn into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

This is a developing story.