Fire investigators: East Topeka rooftop car fire intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Someone intentionally set a car on the roof of a yellow building in Topeka on fire, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters responded Monday night to the scene of what used to be a car lot in east Topeka at 912 SE 6th Ave. Photos sent to KSNT News confirmed a car on the roof of the building at that address caught fire, and showed firefighters climbing up to put it out.

The fire marshal couldn’t share any more details regarding the fire, because the investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday evening.