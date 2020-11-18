Emergency crews working large wildfires in Shawnee, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee Counties

(KSNT) – Emergency crews are working to put out several wildfires in northeast Kansas Wednesday.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse is urging people in the area or city of Delia to evacuate immediately.

PLEASE EVACUATE YOUR RESIDENCE IF YOU ARE IN THE AREA OR CITY OF DELIA PLEASE EVACUATE RESIDENCE — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) November 18, 2020

He said if you have the coronavirus or symptoms and you’ve evacuated, please stay in your vehicle but move away from the path of the fire.

The grass fire initially started in Shawnee County and caused a two-vehicle crash just west of Rossville. It happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Photo from KSNT/Kelli Peltier

Photo from KSNT/Molly Patt

Photo from KSNT/Molly Patt

Photo from KSNT/Molly Patt

Photo from KSNT/Kelli Peltier

Photo from KSNT/Kelli Peltier

Shawnee County Communications told KSNT News smoke from the fire was likely a factor in the 2-vehicle crash. Two people were involved in the crash and one of them had minor injuries but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

We are working an accident at mile post 347 (17400 block) of NW 24 Highway. There is heavy smoke in the area due to a nearby grass fire. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/oywQSHYkNX — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) November 18, 2020

Local law enforcement said visibility is low in the area right now. People should avoid the area if possible.

Kansas Forest Service tweeted Air Tanker 95 was requested to help with the fire.

The National Weather Service of Topeka tweeted just after 1 p.m., saying satellite detected the large fire near the Shawnee-Pottawatomie county line.

1:05 PM: Satellite is detecting a large fire near the Shawnee-Pottawatomie county line. #kswx pic.twitter.com/I1me2Z0upR — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) November 18, 2020

The Emergency Alert System issued a Civil Emergency Message around 2:30 p.m.

A civil authority has issued A CIVIL EMERGENCY MESSAGE for the following counties or areas: Shawnee, KS; at 2:29 PM on NOV 18, 2020 Effective until 6:29 PM. Message from SNCO EOC. Responders are fighting a large dangerous fire in NW Shawnee County. Please avoid the area west of Rossville and north and along US24 Highway Responders are fighting a large dangerous fire in NW Shawnee County. Please avoid the area west of Rossville and north and along US24 Highway

Around 3 p.m., the National Weather Service of Topeka said its satellite detected two additional fires in Wabuansee and Pottawatomie Counties.

3:05 PM: Unfortunately satellite is detecting two additional fires in Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie counties. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS TODAY! #kswx #ksfire pic.twitter.com/gBc7GCaPXY — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) November 18, 2020

A viewer sent us a picture of the fire south of Belvue.

Photo from Bub Snyder

Most of northeast Kansas is under a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory until 6 p.m.

KSNT News has a crew on scene. This is a developing story.