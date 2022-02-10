TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in East Topeka has been put out but not before two puppies died according to a KSNT reporter at the scene.

The fire was first reported at 4:31 p.m. in the area of SE 5th St. and SE Swygart in Topeka. A group of puppies were trapped inside of the house when the fire began with two being reported dead, three caught and given to animal control and another escaping before it could be caught. Firefighters are currently on the scene and are waiting for investigators to determine the cause of the fire.