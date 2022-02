SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Local residents are being urged to avoid a section of road on NW 94th St. near Hoyt, due to a fire on the north side of the road.

The report comes from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office who say on a Facebook post that at around 2:45 p.m. a fire was spotted on the north side of NW 94th St. between Rochester Rd. and Topeka Blvd. which are currently closed. Residents are advised to use other routes such as NW 86th St., NW 82nd St. or NW 78th St.