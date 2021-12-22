Fire that caused $7,500 in damage may have been intentionally set

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday that caused $7,500 worth of damage.

In a recent press release from the TFD, it was reported a structure fire happened after 8 a.m. on Dec. 22 at 2623 SE Minnesota in Topeka. Fire crews found smoke coming from the single story wood-frame house upon arrival.

Firefighters began to douse the flames, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin. Firefighters performed a primary search and found no occupants within. Two adults were able to evacuate on their own prior to TFD’s arrival.

The preliminary investigation into the incident shows that the fire may have been intentionally set. The total dollar loss to the house was $7,500, of which $5,000 is associated with structural loss and $2,500 is associated with contents loss. Working smoke detectors were not located within the structure of fire origin.