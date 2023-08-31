TOPEKA (KSNT) – A firefighter became ill and was taken to an area hospital after fighting a fire from the inside of a burning home in downtown Topeka.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a house fire around 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 1100 block of SW Clay Street. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from a two-story house. Firefighters fought the fire from the inside of the structure, keeping the fire contained to the home.

Nichols said a TFD Investigation Unit found the cause for the fire to be undetermined, pending further investigation. The estimated loss was approximately $23,000 from structure and content loss.

Nichols said all occupants of the house were able to evacuate during the fire. The firefighter who became ill was taken to an area hospital and later released after an evaluation.