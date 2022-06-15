TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in Topeka caused non-life-threatening injuries for a responding firefighter.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, they responded to a house fire just before midnight on June 14 at 1520 SW Randolph Ave. Firefighters found light smoke coming out of the front door of the house upon arrival and learned that all residents had been able to leave the area unharmed.

The fire was eventually extinguished. However, one firefighter was taken to a local hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries during the house fire.

The TFD reported that the likely cause of the fire was an unattended candle. In total, the fire caused $60,000 worth of damage: $45,000 to structure loss and $15,000 to contents loss. Working smoke detectors were inside of the house.