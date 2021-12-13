Firefighter remains hospitalized after Emporia blaze

EMPORIA (KSNT) – One firefighter remains hospitalized after a Sunday morning fire in Emporia.
Battalion Chief Ryan Conley confirmed two firefighters were injured fighting the fire Sunday, one was from Emporia and the other was a volunteer from a neighboring community. Conley could not confirm which firefighter was hospitalized but said the person is in stable condition.
Firefighters battled the blaze for over 10 hours. The three-story building located at 1325 Merchant Street was being renovated and was vacant.
Conley said staff shortages made fighting the fire more difficult. “Staffing shortages make it a little harder, take a little longer to fight a fire,” Conley said.
Firefighters were called to the property at 4:19 a.m. Sunday morning.
Thirty firefighters were on the scene to fight the blaze. Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking told KSNT the loss should exceed $500,000.