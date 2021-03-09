PHOTOS: Firefighters back at Dover grass fire

DOVER, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters are on scene of a grass fire Tuesday that’s rekindled the past two days.

Shawnee County Fire Department District No. 4 firefighters were called to a grass fire around noon Sunday to an area south of Dover. That fire has rekindled now two days later and firefighters are returning.

A persistent grass fire has reignited near Dover.

KSNT reporters on the scene confirmed firefighters have returned to the area to extinguish what appears to be increasingly larger plumes of smoke and flames.

A reporter on 57th Street said he witnessed visible fire flare up briefly.

Earlier this week flames spread to several buildings, according to local authorities.

Grass fires are on a rise in northeast Kansas. The Soldier Township Fire Department in Topeka usually gets around three calls a day, but in the past four days, they have already received 53 calls.

On Monday crews were sent back to battle a fire south of Dover after some areas of the fire reignited.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, winds continued to gust at around 30 mph.

Grassland fire trying to push across 57th street near Dover. Possible rekindling of the same fire that ignited on Sunday. Crews on scene, winds continue to gust at least 30 mph.#kswx #fire @KSNTNews @NWSTopeka @NWSWichita pic.twitter.com/TQohCobKsa — Ryan Matoush (@RyanMatoushWX) March 9, 2021

Below are areal shots from our KSNT News Sky Tracker 2.

KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn

KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn

KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn

KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn

KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn

This is a developing story.