TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters are battling a large multi-story home fire at 1277 Polk Street in Topeka.

Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said firefighters are not inside the Central Topeka structure for safety reasons. Stahl said the home is not safe enough to enter.

The fire is contained in one home. There are visible burns on the outside of the structure.

According to Stahl, this is the fourth time firefighters have fought a fire at this location.