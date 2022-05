TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Topeka on Wednesday.

The Topeka Fire Department, American Medical Response and the Topeka Police Department are currently responding to a house fire at 2933 SW Foxcroft Ct. that began around 1:35 p.m. The fire appears to be coming out of the roof of the house as firefighters on scene try to extinguish the blaze.

