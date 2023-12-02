TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire crews are at the scene of fire at a building in central Topeka on Saturday morning.

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire near the intersection of SW Van Buren Street and SW 16th Street on Dec. 2. The fire was called in just after 8:30 a.m. for an abandoned school, according to the Topeka Fire Department. No injuries have been reported yet.

Both northbound and southbound Topeka Boulevard is closed at 16th Street as firefighters deal with the fire. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Alan Stahl with the TFD said in a social media post the building is vacant.

