MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A garage fire caused more than $20,000 in damage to the property of a Manhattan homeowner.

The Manhattan Fire Department reports that they received a call about a garage fire at 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 4 for a residence in the 2100 block of Walnut Drive. Fire crews found a single car detached garage fully involved in fire. The MFD extinguished the fire quickly.

The garage was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to the MFD. Losses associated with the fire are estimated at $5,000 to contents loss, $15,000 in damage to the structure and $2,000 in damage to a vehicle parked next to the garage.

The MFD reported no injuries associated with this fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.