EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Fire Department is evacuating people from a street in east Emporia due to a gas leak.

Emergency response teams are investigating the leak and have evacuated people at 1004 Sylvan Street. More homes could be evacuated north of the area if the gas leak spreads.

The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center has asked people to avoid the area. The fire department is working now to address the problem further.