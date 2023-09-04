SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Local firefighters put out a grass fire along U.S. Highway 75 on Monday in northern Shawnee County.

The Soldier Township Fire Department alongside the Silver Lake Fire Department, Topeka Fire Department and Hoyt Fire Department worked together to extinguish a brush fire burning near the intersection of NW 35th Street and NW Brickyard Road. The fire was first reported around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 4.

The fire was largely contained as of 3:15 p.m. with firefighters working to douse a few remaining hot spots, according to the Soldier Township Fire Department. No reports of property damage or injuries have been released yet.