Firefighters extinguish Topeka house fire Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday night around 8:00 on 218 SE 35th Terr.

Arriving on scene, firefighters found one resident safely evacuated and flames coming from the back of the single story home. There were no other occupants in the home at the time of the fire, and firefighters began an offensive attack to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.

Investigators said they believe the fire was set intentionally, and are estimating a total loss of $15,000 between property and personal damages. They also found working smoke detectors inside the home.

This is an active investigation and the Topeka Fire Department has asked for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.