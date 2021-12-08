Firefighters fight house fire in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department on the scene of a fire at 810 SE 33rd Street asked motorists Wednesday morning to avoid the area. the fire was located in southeast Topeka near 29th and Adams.

By 9:45 a.m. firefighters said the fire in the vacant home was almost completely extinguished. Officials believe the fire spread from the garage mainly on the backside to the attic and then across the entire house

Firefighters battle a fire at a vacant house located at 810 SE 33rd Street.

Officials told a KSNT reporter on the scene there were evidence squatters had been in and out of the home, but the cause was not determined yet.

This is a developing story.