Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that the structure on fire is a former church and not a house.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is responding to a fire at a former church in Central Topeka on Wednesday night.

The TFD’s Fire Marshal Alan Stahl told KSNT that fire crews are currently on the scene of a church fire in the 600 block of Southwest Polk Street that started around 8:40 p.m. Stahl said that firefighters “are making good progress” with the situation.

A member of the TFD told a KSNT News reporter at the scene that the fire may have been caused by squatters trying to stay warm. Multiple fires have been reported at the former church which has been abandoned for at least two years. A fire was reported at the same location earlier this morning.