Firefighters investigate overnight fire at Timberlee Apartments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire crews are investigating after a fire broke out overnight at the Timberlee apartment complex.

The Topeka Fire Department said just before midnight on Saturday someone in the Timberlee complex called in about flames at one of the units.

Fire crews evacuated the entire building for about an hour while they fought the flames. They were able to get the fire completely out around 1 in the morning.

They said no one was home when the fire started. There is only damage to one unit.

Investigators are still looking into what started the fire.