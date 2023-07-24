Editor’s Note: This article originally reported that Topeka Fire Department responded to the call. This article was updated to reflect that other organizations responded to the fire. We regret this error.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters are in a south Topeka neighborhood Monday morning on a report of a fire.

Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch told KSNT 27 News that Shawnee Heights Fire District and other local firefighter organizations responded to a call of a fire in the 1400 block of SW Clearview Lane at 10:38 a.m. on July 24. No injuries have been reported.

More information will be added here as it becomes available.

