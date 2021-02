TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire in central Topeka.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Garfield Avenue.

Fire officials on scene told KSNT News it’s a vacant home and no one was inside at the time of the fire. It started on the second floor, according to fire officials.

KSNT Photo/Dan Garrett

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.