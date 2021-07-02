Firefighters ready for busy weekend, advise fireworks safety

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re planning to celebrate the Fourth of July by setting off fireworks, there are all kinds of safety messages.

Local firefighters said they’re getting ready for a long weekend. The main concern for them is what people do after they light fireworks, with the worry of catching things or homes on fire.

“That’s taking fireworks, putting it directly in your trash can and we either leave our trash can in the garage or we put it right up next to our house,” said Alan Stahl, public education officer for Topeka Fire Department.

So instead of cleaning them up right away, he stresses the importance let them cool off.

“They’re not out until they’re cold, wet and out, so the best recommendation is to take a bucket, five-gallon size bucket, fill it with water, take every firework that you shoot when you dispose of it, go throw it in the bucket,” Stahl said.

Other areas of concern for firefighters are fireworks or embers landing on top of houses. Stahl said this isn’t typically an issue unless gutters are full and limbs and leaves are building up on the roof. So he advises making sure those areas are cleaned up.

Fire departments also caution against homemade fireworks, as people tend to not know the power behind them and they could lead to big and unexpected explosions.