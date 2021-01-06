Firefighters rescue person from Topeka structure fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters rescued a person Wednesday morning from a house fire in Topeka, according to crews on scene.

Emergency crews first heard reports of a fire at 3:02 a.m. in the 1200 block of SW Oakley Avenue, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Crews on scene said the fire broke out in a corner of the house, and a person outside the home told firefighters someone was still inside when they arrived.

Firefighters went into the home and were able to quickly find the person inside the home during the fire. Both the person inside the home and the person outside were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Firefighters have the fire under control at this time, and are waiting for investigators to arrive and look into the cause. This is a developing story.