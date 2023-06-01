TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) is at the scene of a house fire in the downtown area.

Shawnee County Dispatch told KSNT 27 News that fire crews received a call at 11:42 a.m. on a house fire in the 500 block of SW Lincoln St. Thursday, June 1. Fire crews are still on scene dousing the fire. No injuries have been reported.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

