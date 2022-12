TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Central Topeka on Monday night.

Firefighters are in the 1200 block of Southwest Lincoln St. in Topeka after receiving a report of a home on fire, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The TFD received a call for the fire at 6:03 p.m. and say that two people were injured during the fire. One person has life-threatening injuries.

More information will be added here as it becomes available.