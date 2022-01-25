Firefighters respond to house fire in Central Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka residents are being asked to avoid the area of a house fire that the Topeka Fire Department is currently responding to in Central Topeka on Tuesday night.

Public Education Officer Alan Stahl described it as a “fully-involved house fire” in a Facebook post made to the TFD’s account. Fire crews can be seen combating the flames at 608 SW Lincoln both inside and outside of the residence and are expected to be on the scene for an extended duration as they put out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The residence appeared to be unoccupied according to the TFD.