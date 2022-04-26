TECUMSEH (KSNT) – Firefighters made quick work of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon east of Topeka in the Tecumseh community.

A dispatcher with the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center said they first received a report of a house fire at 3:31 p.m. A 27 News reporter at the scene spoke with a firefighter who said when they arrived they found the back of the house in flames but were able to put the blaze out quickly.

One man was reportedly in the house when it caught on fire but was able to get out before firefighters arrived. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.