TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is at the scene of a house fire in a West Topeka neighborhood on Friday.

Fire trucks and firefighters are set up at a home near the intersection of Northwest Waite St. and Northwest Walker Ave. at 11:00 a.m. on May 12.

The TFD told KSNT 27 News the fire was started by a dryer vent that hadn’t been cleaned and caught on fire. Fire damage occurred to both the interior and exterior of the home. Five people and five pets were inside the house when the fire began and were able to evacuate before the TFD arrived. No injuries or deaths have been reported from this fire.