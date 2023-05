TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency responders are at the scene of a house fire in west Topeka.

Both the Topeka Police Department and the Topeka Fire Department are at the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of Southwest Oakley Ave. A KSNT 27 News reporter was told by the home owner that the fire started because of a faulty light fixture. The homeowner said she was watching TV when a neighbor told her smoke was coming from the attic.

We are working to gather more information on this incident.