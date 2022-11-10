An apartment complex caught on fire on Thursday night, sending one person to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and several others were being treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews arriving on scene found heavy smoke coming from the roof of one apartment complex. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl told 27 News that he is asking the public to stay away from the fire at this time so that it can be dealt with by the fire department.

As of 9:30 p.m., the Topeka Fire Department issued a statement saying that firefighters are still searching the building for others who may be injured.