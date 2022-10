SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire northwest of Topeka.

The Silver Lake Fire Department responded to a brush fire just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Northwest Leedy Road and Northwest 46th Street. At least 12 bales of hay are on fire.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene into the night to monitor the fire as it burns out. More information will be added here as it becomes available.