TOPEKA (KSNT)- One Topeka fire station is able to make the most out of working on a holiday.

At Topeka Fire Department Station #3, the firefighters have been hard at work in the field and in the kitchen.

While you’re adding the finishing touches to your thanksgiving dinner and yelling at the game on tv, the firefighters at Station #3 are doing the same thing, along with fighting the occasional fire.

Firefighters told 27 news that Thanksgiving Day is just like every other day.

“We’re all get here at the same time, we do our shift exchange and from there we get our station cleaned up and we get our trucks checked in; from there, we run calls,” said Jake French, Station 3 Lieutenant. “The only thing that makes it a bit different is we prepare a lot more food.”

These firefighters have spent the day making all of the thanksgiving fixins’: two turkeys, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

While the turkeys smoke, the firefighters are still on duty and responding to calls. It may be common to think that they’re always putting out kitchen fires- but they have “normal” calls throughout the day to keep them busy.

“Sometimes you have that typical burnt turkey in the oven or maybe an oil fire,” French said. “However, it can be just like a normal, typical day with normal calls, nothing different; anything from medicals to fires to car wrecks.”

The firefighters manage to find a time to not let any of the food go to waste. They’re inviting their families to spend Thanksgiving dinner at the station.

”They can kind of see our work and what we do. You know, because we’re all a big family, so it’s nice to have our extended family here too,” said Brendy Muninger, Station #3 Apparatus Operator.

“It’s kind of special for the kids to come up and get to hang out at work with the firefighters,” French said.