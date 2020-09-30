Firefighters work to put out early morning house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are battling a house fire in southwest Topeka early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the area of Southwest 24th Terrace and Westport Drive around 12:45 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. That’s near the Whispering Pines Apartments.

Crews are actively working to put out the fire as of 1:15 a.m.

Firefighters found multiple people outside of the home when they arrived, but no one inside.

This is a developing story and KSNT will provide more details as they become available

