Firefighters working on Auburn grass fire threatening nearby structures

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) – Auburn firefighters are responding to a grass fire Tuesday afternoon that could potentially spread to nearby structures.

Around 3:00 p.m. first responders got a call about a grass fire spreading to nearby buildings around SW 61st Street, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The county sheriff’s office along with Auburn firefighters are at the scene now.

We are currently assisting Auburn Fire at the scene of grass fire in the 6400 block of SW 61st St. pic.twitter.com/CNpeYMplH4 — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) February 23, 2021

Dispatchers said the fire is not near the road at this time, but is near some structures in the area.

