SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are at the scene Friday of a grass fire in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Dispatch first heard reports of the fire around 4 p.m. It confirmed firefighters have the fire under control. They don’t know what caused it at this time.

The fire approached a woman’s yard, but stopped at the fence around her property. Firefighters are now working to make sure the fire is completely out.