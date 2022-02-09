TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fires in Topeka appear to be on the rise as 2022 begins, and the local fire department has some answers on what’s happening with this potential trend.

Since Jan. 1, 2022, there have been 22 house fires in the city, causing $301,850 worth of damage to houses and vehicles with one person, a 7-year-old boy, dying in a house fire on Jan. 10. KSNT spoke to Public Safety Officer Alan Stahl with the Topeka Fire Department about the fires that have sprung up in Topeka since the beginning of the year. When asked if it was out of the ordinary to see this many house fires this early in the year, Stahl said it was not uncommon as the winter months usually bring about more fires.

“It really isn’t, the big thing about it is that we see a lot of fires when it’s cold weather and that’s just due to how we heat our homes,” Stahl said. “Last month was a high month and November had almost as many as January this year.”

Stahl said that fires become more likely during the winter due to a variety of factors, such as having people indoors more and improper home heating techniques. He said that many people turn to space heaters and ovens or stoves as sources of warmth during the winter months, increasing the chances that something close to those heat sources may catch on fire.

“Any time people are confined inside of their homes, all manner of factors increase,” Stahl said. “When we’re stuck inside, it just becomes an issue.”

The age of houses in Topeka has also contributed to both the number of fires in the city and the difficulties involved with putting them out once they start. According to Stahl, many of the houses in Topeka, especially in the central area, were built in the 1920s and 30s with some being even older than that.

“When we get into homes made in the 30s, 20s and before, the type of construction they use, and the insulation they use, it makes firefighting difficult,” Stahl said. “It’s a lot easier for fires to move in hidden spaces.”

Stahl went on to say that these older houses, occupied or vacant, tend to also be closer together than newer houses and contain older electrical systems that are oftentimes original to the residence. Many homes from the early 1900s do not have electrical systems built to handle the devices of the modern age.

When asked if he could give any tips to Topeka residents about fire safety during the winter, Stahl said that people need to be very careful with how they’re heating their homes.

“Make sure furnaces are in good condition, be very careful with space heating appliances,” Stahl said. “Make sure those areas around space heaters are free and clear of items for three feet. They’ve been engineered to be very safe, but we place them next to things that are not supposed to be next to space heaters. Finally, plug your space heaters directly into an outlet or an extension cord or power strip capable of handling the power amount.”