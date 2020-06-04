Fire truck catches fire in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators are looking into what caused a vintage fire truck to catch fire in east Topeka.

It was reported around 4:15 p.m. at Southeast Branner Street & Southeast 8th Avenue.

The Topeka Fire Battalion Chief said the truck was being towed by Kitch Towing and they think a spark ignited some gasoline that was possibly still in the truck.

The truck is owned by Kitch Towing, not the city.

The fire truck was being towed to the salvage yard when it caught fire. No one was hurt.