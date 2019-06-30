Firework sales begin in Topeka

This year, you have less time to buy fireworks as part of a Topeka ordinance that was passed last year.

In addition, you also can’t fire any fireworks closer than 500 feet from the V.A. hospital, to help those who might suffer from PTSD.

The 4th of July is all about fireworks and celebrations but the manager at the Cracker Jack Fireworks Stand knows the event is hard for some of those who have served. That’s why this year they are offering a discount for those in uniform.



“We have a 20% military discount and also for E.M.T., veterans and we just want to be a real blessing to our community and to those who served,” said Faith Family Ministry Pastor Marshal Morse. “The 4th of July reminds us we have a lot of freedom and independence that we have because others have really served and even given their lives for support of our country.”

The money raised at the tent is a fundraiser for the Faith Family Ministry.

The tent is located at 3710 NW Topeka Blvd. They are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the 4th of July.