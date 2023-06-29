TOPEKA (KSNT) – State officials are weighing-in on how you can enjoy the Fourth of July safely and not end the holiday festivities with a fine, or worse, jail time.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Office of the State Fire Marshal and Safe Kids Kansas put out a press release Thursday with tips on the do’s and don’ts of setting off fireworks this year. Their joint statement focuses on spreading awareness on the number of injuries that occur yearly that are related to fireworks: last year, more than 100 people suffered injuries caused by fireworks with more than half occurring on July 4. A lapse in judgement around fireworks can sometimes lead to painful results.

“Remember that fireworks are explosives and should be handled with care,” Cherie Sage, director of Safe Kids Kansas, said. “Children should not light fireworks, including sparklers, which burn at a temperature hot enough to melt glass. We encourage parents to let their little ones use glow sticks instead of sparklers and leave the rest to grownups.”

The KDHE said the number of injuries last year represented a decrease of 43% from 2021. Every age group saw a decrease in the number of injuries except for those between the ages of 0-3. Statistics released in 2022 stated that the majority of injuries could be attributed to mortars, sparklers, firecrackers and M-80s.

Illegal fireworks like M-80s and bottle rockets are considered to be explosives by state officials, according to the KDHE. It is a felony in the state to possess, manufacture or use these fireworks as they can be “extremely dangerous.” The use or sale of M-80s and/or bottle rockets is considered a crime under Kansas law.

Breaking the law with fireworks can also happen if you shoot fireworks on or under any vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a fireworks stand or where fireworks are stored along with at gas stations or any place where liquid gas is stored. Local ordinances are also lead to potential consequences depending on where you are shooting fireworks off at. Many cities and counties have restrictions on when fireworks can be used.

“We want everyone to have a fun and safe celebration on Independence Day,” Doug Jorgensen, state fire marshal, said. “Taking a few simple precautions if you’re lighting off fireworks or grilling can ensure that your family and friends are safe and injury free this fourth of July. If possible, go to a public fireworks display, and let the trained professionals handle the risks.”

Further precautions from state officials include making sure grills are used properly such as using them outside only, keeping them away from children or pets and have them be under constant supervision to reduce the chance of injuries or fires. Further recommendations include:

Have adults supervise children and pets around grills and fireworks.

Designate a child-free safety zone around grills and areas where fireworks are being lit.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Fireworks should only be handled by adults. Consider giving children glow sticks, which also help you see little ones after dark.

Have a water supply ready, such as a bucket of water or garden hose.

Dispose of used fireworks carefully, as they may reignite.

Keep a first-aid kit available and nearby.

Ignite fireworks outdoors on a flat surface.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never stand over fireworks when lighting or holding a firework in your hand when lighting the fuse and wear eye protection.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never attempt to make your own fireworks.

For more tips on firework safety, check out the State Fire Marshal’s website by clicking here.