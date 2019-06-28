Fireworks rules differ between Topeka, Silver Lake and Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fireworks tents are popping up all over Shawnee County, but when you can buy depends on where you live. Sales in Shawnee County began on Thursday, but dealers inside the city of Topeka can’t start selling until Saturday.

In 2018, the Topeka City Council decided to take away three days of fireworks sales inside the city. Now, dealers can only sell June 29 through July 4.

The Topeka City Council also changed when fireworks can be shot inside the city. Fireworks can only be shot off inside city limits between 10 am and 11 pm on July 3 and 10 am and midnight on July 4.

Shawnee County allows fireworks to be discharged between 8 am and midnight on June 27 through July 4.

Silver Lake allows fireworks to be discharged from 8 am to 10 pm on June 27, 28 and July 1, 2, and 5 and from 8 am to midnight on June 29, 30 and July 3 and 4.

The Montara subdivision also has its own rules about fireworks. People in Montara can shoot off fireworks from 8 am to 10 pm July 1 through July 3 and from 8 am to midnight on July 4.