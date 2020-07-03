Fireworks sales up more than 90% at local stand

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic is fueling local fireworks sales.

Fusion Fireworks in Auburn’s sales are up by 92% this year.

Steve Peoples works at the stand and said they haven’t been able to keep fireworks in stock and have to make runs to buy more.

Peoples said it’s likely because people aren’t traveling and have a little more money to spend.

“People want to do something, they want to get and do something and they can actually do this as a family, at a family gathering just at their own homes or in a neighborhood and be socially distanced,” Peoples said.

He said they would normally stay open until the night of Fourth of July, but if sales stay up they may have to close before then.