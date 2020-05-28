First axe throwing bar opening in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A new business is coming to Topeka, one that combines axe throwing and beer.

Axe & Ale is in the middle of construction in downtown Topeka. It’s the first axe throwing bar in the city, meaning you can throw axes and enjoy beer or wine at the same time.

The Kansas based business has been working for about a year to open here, but with the coronavirus pandemic, they had to take a break from construction. However, they aren’t worried about opening during this time.

“We’ll continue to practice social distancing policies in here,” Tom Cox, partner and owner of Axe & Ale, said. “If there are still outbreaks happening, we’ll space out the lanes instead of renting all six at a time. We’ll find a way to address that to make sure it’s a safe and fun experience for people here at the business as well.”

There are six axe throwing lanes, each lane allowing no more than six people. Cox said to maintain social distancing, they will only book the end lanes, not the middle ones when necessary. They are working with Topeka beer companies to have on tap.

Axe & Ale is expected to open no later than July 1.