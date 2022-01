TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health welcomed the first baby in Shawnee County of 2022 this morning at 2 a.m.

The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 5.8 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

Violet Rayne Dudley was born to parents Sara Carroll and Brandon Dudley. Violet is now a little sister to 2-year-old Damon Lee Dudley.