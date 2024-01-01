TOPEKA (KSNT) – Welcome to the world Sarah Keranen!

Stormont Vail Health is celebrating the arrival of a newborn on Monday morning, the first baby born in Shawnee County in 2024.

She weighed-in at five pounds and seven ounces and measures 19 3/4 inches in length. She now joins her family consisting of parents Lizzie and Todd, along with their 2-year-old son Titus. She was born at 7:51 a.m.

