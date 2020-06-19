First black woman to own a barber college in Kansas inspiring her students to persevere through challenges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The first black woman to own a barber college in Kansas is inspiring her students to persevere through any challenges they may face.

Lucy Obit is the owner of Midwest Barber College in Topeka.

She actually started as a student at the college in 2011 and was the only African American student at the time, and the first woman to graduate from the program.

When the previous owner put the place up for sale, she decided to buy it, making her the first African American woman to own a barber college in Kansas.

That’s something she said most people don’t expect when they come in.

“They’re like, where’s the manager? I’m like, I am the manager,” Obit said. “Who’s the owner? I am the owner…you see the shock cause they already expect you to be a man.”

But, she’s no stranger to adversity.

Growing up in Kenya, she said she had every challenge thrown at her.

“I had no running water, no indoor plumping..none of that,” Obit said. “So hard work to me was something you did.”

And now she’s instilling that same work ethic into her students, who’ve also had to learn a thing or two about hard work and adaptation because of the coronavirus.

Midwest Barber College had virtual classes for their students for 6 weeks, but are now back to-in person cuts — of course with a few safety guidelines, according to one student, Reginald Williams.

“As the clients come in we have to make sure we take their temperatures, make them fill out their questionnaire. Also make sure we wash every client’s hair,” Williams said.

Obit says the road ahead for her students dealing with coronavirus guidelines won’t be easy, but will continue to be their motivation until they graduate.

“Don’t think that oh I can’t do this because I’m a woman. I can’t do this because I’m a woman of color. I can’t do this because I’m an immigrant,” Obit said. “I’m all three and I’m doing it.”

Interested students can now enroll in the next class which starts in July.

